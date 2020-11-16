SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a traffic stop on Nov. 12 led to the arrest of a Seneca man on a Trafficking in Cocaine charge.
According to the sheriff's office, a deputy arrested 33-year-old Darren Bernard Gibson following a traffic stop on E. S. Sixth Street near Coleman Avenue in Seneca.
The sheriff's office said a search of Gibson's person produced a quantity of narcotics in a plastic bag, which was identified as cocaine. During the investigation, Gibson attempted to run from the deputies but he was taken into custody and placed under arrest.
Deputies said Gibson was booked into the Oconee Co. Detention Center around 2:01 a.m. on Friday Nov. 13. At this time, Gibson remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $100,000 surety bond.
