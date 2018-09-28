WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Oconee County deputies said Friday that a Salem man was stopped for a traffic violation but arrested for drug possession.
Deputies said 65-year-old David Richard Hosemann of Friendly Drive was driving a Ford Ranger with an expired tag.
A deputy pulled him over after he committed a traffic violation. Deputies said Hosemann produced a suspended license.
He was placed under arrest.
Deputies said they then discovered a quantity of methamphetamine on Hosemann's person.
He was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to distribute and served a ticket charging him with operating an uninsured vehicle.
Hosemann was also placed on temporary custody order until a warrant was obtained Friday for the drug charge.
