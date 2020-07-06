Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County have arrested three people and charged them with multiple crimes including kidnapping and robbery.
Deputies say 23-year-old Destinee Na’Tia Campbell, 25-year-old Justin Ray Messer and 30-year-old Zachery Nathaniel Owenby have all been charged with second-degree kidnapping, attempted common law robbery and attempted breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
In addition to those charges, Owenby was charged with resisting a public officer and assault on a government official or employee and damage to real property and damage to personal property.
Campbell was charged with with resisting a public officer.
Deputies say it all happened on June 27 when the trip decided to embark on a crime spree.
At 6:15 a.m., deputies say Campbell and Owenby arrived at the home of an acquaintance on Lillies Drive in Marion and Owenby got into an argument with the homeowner, at which time Owenby busted a window out of the house and then fired two shots into the victim’s car.
Around 9:15 a.m. Campbell, Messer and Owenby got behind a vehicle at a stop sign at the intersection of Zion Hill and Sugar Hill roads. Deputies say the passengers, Campbell and Owenby, jumped from their automobile, approached the victim’s car, attempted to open the doors, violently beat on the windows, making multiple threats. Messer, who was the driver, kept the victim’s vehicle blocked in until traffic moved, and the victim was able to drive away.
At 4:48 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance on the Interstate 40 westbound ramp off Sugar Hill Road in reference to a disturbance involving Campbell and Owenby. When they arrived on scene and attempted to take the pair into custody, deputies say they resisted arrest and Owenby shoved one of the deputies.
All three were booked into the McDowell County Detention Center.
