Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a traffic stop led to a short chase and the discovery of a sawed-off shotgun.
Deputies say while patrolling on Hwy 221 North in the Enoree area of Laurens County they noticed a vehicle displaying a dealer tag they knew was not purchased from that dealership.
Deputies say when they tried to stop the vehicle, it failed to stop and continued to drive before all three occupants fled after finally stopping.
Deputies say a search of the vehicle turned up a small amount of marijuana and a sawed-off shotgun.
Deputies say that the suspects, identified as Michael Leon Killingsworth, Andrea Summer Storey and Charles Michael Roberts, Jr were all located and arrested charged with the following:
Michael Leon Killingsworth
- Possession of a firearm by person convicted of a violent felony
- Improper use of a dealer tag
- Driving under suspension third or subsequent offense
- Failure to stop for a blue light second offense
- Unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun or rifle
Andrea Summer Storey
- Unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun or rifle
- Possession of 1oz or less of marijuana first offense
- Possession of firearm by person convicted of a violent felony
Charles Michael Roberts, Jr
- Possession of a firearm by person convicted of a violent felony
- Unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun or rifle
All three were booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.
