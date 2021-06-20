ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that two men died after being shot early Sunday morning.
Deputies say that they discovered that another person was shot and hospitalized, but the third victim's condition is currently unknown.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office identified the two victims in a release on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased were identified by the coroner as 30-year-old Tevin Jerian Telford of Anderson and 27-year-old Shane Michael Ware of Belton.
The coroner says that Telford died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen and Ware died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
Both Telford and Ware passed away at the hospital after being discovered by deputies near Eddie's Minute Mart along Abbeville Highway, according to a release from ACSO.
The sheriff's office says that there is no threat to the public at this time and they believe the incident to be isolated.
The coroner's office confirmed that autopsies for the victims have been scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Both victims' deaths have been ruled as homicides, according to the coroner.
