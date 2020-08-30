GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County deputies said they were investigating after a State Trooper's vehicle was hit by another car while the trooper was investigating a collision involving a pedestrian just after midnight Sunday morning.
The accidents happened on West Blue Ridge Drive and Monaghan Avenue.
Deputies said they initially responded to the accident involving the pedestrian and then requested troopers at the scene.
After the trooper's arrival, deputies said an unrelated vehicle struck the trooper's cruiser, causing injuries to the trooper.
The trooper was taken to the hospital for treatment, and was alert and consciousness at the time of transport, deputies said.
The people inside the other car was not hurt.
Deputies did not list the condition of the pedestrian.
