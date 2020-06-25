Inman, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Spartanburg County responded to a Bank of America on South Main Street in Inman, after they say a pickup truck attempted to steal an ATM.
The sheriff's office says it happened early Thursday morning around 4:45 a.m.
Deputies say the suspect, or suspects, chained up the ATM and attempted to use the truck to pull it free. The truck was described as a dark colored Ford or Chevy pickup truck with dual rear tires.
A short time later, deputies discovered a dark green 2002 Ford F-250 with North Carolina tags sitting at the intersection of Culp Street and Vehorn Street in the city limits of Inman.
Deputies reached out to the owner of the truck to find out if he knew where his vehicle was. The sheriff's office says the owner told them the truck was supposed to be at a body shop in Dallas, NC.
After the owner made contact with the body shop, deputies say he was informed the truck was stolen from their lot sometime Wednesday.
Deputies are continuing to investigate at this time.
