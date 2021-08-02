MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies need help identifying a man believed to have stolen a debit card and used it to buy items.
On Monday, July 26, a Spruce Pine woman reported that on Monday, July 26, she lost her child support debit card, which was then used at a Dollar General in Nebo, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect caught on camera is asked to call Detective Jesse Hicks at 652-2237.
