GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies have asked for help identifying females seen in surveillance footage using stolen credit card information.
Deputies said the females visited multiple liquor stores in Spartanburg and Greenville counties on September 21 and used the stolen card.
The women visited Whiskey Wine and Spirits at 1415 W.O. Ezell Blvd., Spirits Inc. of the Upstate at 294 John B. White Sr. Blvd., and at Total Wine on Woodruff Road in Greenville.
Investigators ask anyone who can help identify these suspects to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.