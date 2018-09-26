BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be on the lookout for a van after an attempted child abduction was reported Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies said the child reported the incident happened in the area of New Leicester Highway and Indian Hills Dr. The child is safe and was not hurt.
Deputies said the suspect was driving a large red van with a brown or dark red stripe. The van has a sliding side door and a crack on a back window. The van also has a sticker on the back that is heart shaped.
The driver had blonde hair and brown eyes. He had both ears pierced and was missing several teeth.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670 or CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.