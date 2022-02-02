OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said deputies recently charged two people with Trafficking in Methamphetamine following an investigation.
Deputies said they responded to Padgett Street on Tuesday after receiving word that the suspect, 48-year-old Steve Allen Broach, could be there. According to deputies, they arrived at the scene and took Broach into custody on multiple General Session Bench Warrants.
While they were at the scene, deputies noticed a gold Toyota Tacoma. Broach told them it belonged to the other suspect, 49-year-old Patricia Linda Alexander, who had given him a ride to Padgett Street.
Deputies then spoke to Alexander while he was sitting inside the truck. According to deputies, they searched the vehicle and found Methamphetamine inside. Alexander was then taken into custody along with Broach.
According to deputies, they found around 47.66 grams of Methamphetamine during their searches. Following the investigation, both suspects were charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine. Broach also had seven outstanding General Sessions Bench Warrants that included drug charges and Obstruction of Justice and Accessory after the Fact of a Felony.
