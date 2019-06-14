HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- After receiving complaints from concerned citizens about possible drug activity across from Hendersonville Middle School, the Henderson County Drug Task Force which is comprised of detectives from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Hendersonville Police Department, initiated an investigation.
Deputies say the investigation led to an execution of a search warrant along the North Whitted Street residence, in the early morning hours of June 13th.
During the search of the home, the task force detectives aided by Henderson County SWAT official and K-9 units uncovered what they suspected.
Officials seized a firearm, cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
Two suspects were arrested, Richard Nathaniel Pepper and Sharon Denise Waters.
Richard Nathaniel Pepper, age 60, of Hendersonville was charged with: felony trafficking opiates, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sharon Denise Waters, age 57, of Hendersonville was charged with: felony trafficking opiates, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
