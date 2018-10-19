SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Spartanburg County deputies announced Friday that they had arrested two men in connection to two armed robberies and a burglary.
Deputies said the first armed robbery took place at a Circle K in Moore, S.C. on October 10. The second armed robbery was at the Scotchman on Reidville Road in Reidville four days later.
Deputies said a burglary was reported at a Volvaline in Spartanburg on Ocotber 13.
After an extensive investigation, deputies said they received a tip identifying a potential suspect.
Dillon James Tabor, of Campobello, was identified as a suspect and warrants were put out for his arrest.
He was located Thursday. Deputies said Tabor is charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, burglary second degree and petit larceny.
Tabor admitted to all three crimes and told deputies that he had an accomplice- Dakota Jackson Wooten.
Warrants were put out for Wooten's arrest Friday morning. He was located Friday afternoon and charged with two counts armed robbery, burglary second degree, and petit larceny.
