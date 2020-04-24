HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Henderson County Sheriff's Office received a call from an realtor, advising that two unauthorized individuals were loading furniture from a vacant house for sell, on Thursday April 23, 2020.
Deputies from Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene along Finley Cove Road and located the two individuals.
Through investigation, deputies learned that the two had rented the U-Haul truck for the purpose of breaking into a home and removing the furnishings.
Officers took the two into custody and charged them with the following crimes:
Rychunn Foster, 21:
- Felony Breaking & Entering
- Felony Larceny
- Felony Conspiracy to commit Breaking & Entering
- Damage to real property.
William "Xavier" Stalls, 18:
- Felony Breaking & Entering
- Felony Larceny
- Felony Conspiracy to commit Breaking & Entering
- Damage to real property.
Both remain under a $20,000 bond in Henderson County Facility.
MORE NEWS - Oconee County Schools announce graduation plans for class of 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.