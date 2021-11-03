LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Sheriff's Office announced that two suspects were charged with Ill treatment of animals after 85 dogs were seized from their properties.
Deputies said they responded to the house on Tuesday at around 7:30 a.m. about multiple dogs in poor condition inside. Deputies noted that the residence had a terrible smell emitting from it even before they got inside.
Once inside, they found that the house was in disarray, with animal feces and urine covering the ground. According to deputies, the floor was unstable in some areas, and insect droppings covered most surfaces. Deputies said they needed to wear complete protective suits and respirator masks to even enter the house.
Deputies said they found more than 48 dogs in the immediate living area and located more hiding in furniture, walls and cabinets. There was no food or clean water available to the dogs, according to deputies. Deputies located another 15 dogs with no food or clean water in another part of the house. Laurens County Building Codes later came to the scene and condemned the structure.
Some of the dogs were suffering from skin irritant issues and impaired vision. Multiple puppies were in poor condition, and sadly two were discovered to be dead.
While investigating the scene, deputies discovered that the owners also owned another home on View Point Court in Laurens. Deputies found another 20 dogs at that house.
In total, over 85 dogs were seized from both properties and taken to Anderson County to be evaluated and receive medical care. Anderson County PAWS and Charleston Animal Society were at the scene to help deputies retrieve the dogs and take care of them medically.
Deputies said Allen Earl Bridwell Jr. and Kimberly H. Bridwell were charged with multiple counts of Ill Treatment of Animals in General, Torture and Ill Treatment of Animals.
Sheriff Reynolds said in a statement, “The men and women who battle animal cruelty are dedicated professionals. The despicable conditions they endure to rescue these poor animals out of such filth is beyond understanding or explanation. They are warriors for these defenseless animals and I have humble admiration for them. If not for Anderson PAWS and the Charleston Animal Society, we couldn’t have assisted these animals at the level necessary to take them out of such terrible conditions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.