LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Two people have been charged after “concerning” messages were sent to a juvenile who lived in a home with them, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
Randall James Holdway, 38, is charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating obscene material and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Office.
Kathi Holdway, 43, is also charged with unlawful neglect of a child.
The child was immediately taken out of the home.
The Holdway's have been been state licensed foster parents, according to the Office.
The Office asks that if you know anything more about either of the two, you’re asked to call Investigator Kanipe at 864-984-4967.
