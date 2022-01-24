OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man and woman have been charged after a disturbance call led deputies to finding methamphetamine, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
Jessica Lamb Marcus (Tollison), 44, and Carey Joe Tollison, 45, are charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, according to the Office.
Carey Tollison also had an outstanding arrest warrant on a charge of forgery from the Seneca Police Department.
The incident happened at a home at Green Acres Drive Saturday afternoon.
Deputies were sent o the home because of a disturbance call. Deputies spoke with Jessica Tollison and found Carey Joe inside of the home, where he was arrested because of the outstanding arrest warrant.
After searching the home for safety purposes, deputies found the drugs in a room of the home. They also found a gun along with the drugs.
Jessica Tollison is still at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $30,000 surety bond while Carey Joe still at the detention center on a combined $85,000 surety bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.