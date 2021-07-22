SYLVA, NC (FOX Carolina) – Two people have been charged after drugs and a gun were found in a car after a traffic stop, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Malcolm Raheen Hollaman, 30, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine by transportation, trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver methamphetamine, conspire to traffic methamphetamine, maintain a vehicle for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by felon, carrying concealed weapon, driving while license revoked, and rear lamp violation, according to the Office.
Tahzyah Kebian Whitson, 18, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine by transportation, trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver methamphetamine, conspire to traffic methamphetamine, maintain a vehicle for controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Office said deputies smelled the odor of marijuana inside the car during the traffic stop Tuesday, July 20.
The deputies asked the wo to get out of the car so they could search it for probable cause.
Deputies found around 139.3 grams (around 4.9 ounces) of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a concealed gun.
