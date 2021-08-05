SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Two people wanted after they fled from a traffic stop and then crashed on Interstate 85 Thursday night have been charged, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Dennis Claude Carver, 51, is charged with hit and run with property damage, reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, carbreaking and not stopping for blue lights, according to the Office.
Donna Stafford, 50, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, carbreaking and being a fugitive of justice, according to deputies.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to stop their vehicle because of an improper license plate. They say the two refused to stop and turned onto I-85.
Deputies say once the vehicle turned onto I-85, the deputy no longer tried to stop the vehicle. They say minutes later there was a report of a traffic accident on I-85 near mile marker 80.
According to deputies, the vehicle the deputy attempted to stop earlier had hit the back of a tractor trailer truck.
Deputies say witnesses said they then saw two run from the vehicle.
The right lane at Exit 80 Road 57 and Gossett Road was closed for some time because of the crash.
