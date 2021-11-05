MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Two people have been arrested for multiple drug offenses, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacob Edward Finley, 44, is charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a place to keep a controlled substance, according to the Office.
Jay Finley, 70, is charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a place to keep a controlled substance.
Both had a $50,000 secured bond set.
“These arrests come from an ongoing investigation into the illegal distribution of controlled substances from this area”, says Sheriff Ricky Buchanan. “Our Drug Enforcement Detectives, along with the community, deserve a lot of credit. I appreciate our detectives, along with Marion PD, State Bureau of Investigation, and our District Attorney’s office, for all their joint work and efforts” added Sheriff Buchanan.
Detectives used a search warrant on Oct. 20 at a Still Forest Drive address and found suspected meth and other controlled substances.
