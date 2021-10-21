Buncombe Co. kidnapping

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Two people have been charged after a kidnapping in Candler, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

James Tyler Kimbrell is charged with second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault on a female, according to the Office.

Autumn Coral Cutter was also arrested during the investigation. She was arrested on multiple open warrants, including fentanyl trafficking and possession of methamphetamine, according to deputies.

Deputies were told of the kidnapping just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. They then found

Kimbrell and the victim a short time later.

Kimbrell and Cutter are now at the Buncombe County Detention Center.

