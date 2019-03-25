LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that two men have been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries that stem back to the beginning of 2018.
According to a press release, on March 10 deputies responded to a call for service on Highway 72 East in Clinton in reference to a burglary at a hunting lodge. Deputies said the residents of the property reported property loss nearing $40,000.
Included in the stolen items were two ATVs, tools, a trailer, and even a shower that had been installed!
On March 11, an investigator with the Sheriff's Office was told that a Mr. Justin Davis was in possession of a stolen Polaris Ranger. Upon arriving at Davis' Clinton home, the investigator said they located the stolen Ranger.
A search warrant was obtained and executed the same day, and investigators were able to recover most of the stolen property from the hunting lodge, in addition to items from several other burglaries.
About 10 grams of Methamphetamine was also recovered during the search.
During the search, investigators said they also documented other items throughout the property in case other crimes were reported later.
On March 18, deputies responded to another hunting lodge burglary on Lake Road in Clinton. Investigators compared the items they'd documented during the March 11 search, and found some of the items were at Davis' home but had not been reported stolen.
The next day, some investigators traveled back to Davis' home with a search warrant while others went to Newberry County to work with the Sheriff's Office in an attempt to locate Davis.
Davis was arrested without incident, and investigators said they were able to recover two additional stolen ATVs after his arrest.
Newberry County deputies located another stolen ATV in their jurisdiction.
Franklin Lee Spelts Jr. was arrested on March 19 for his involvement, and was charged with receiving stolen goods.
“I’m extremely pleased with the hard work of the men and women of this Sheriff’s Office. They work diligently every day to locate and return stolen property back to its rightful owners," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "Mr. Davis is a thug who preys on hard-working and law-abiding citizens because he’s too lazy to work and is on drugs.”
