ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has charged two suspects for the murder of Jacob Briar Black in a shooting on Monday afternoon.
Glenn Theadore Curry, Jr., 36, and Brandie Shae Curry, 32, are both charged on Monday with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the incident, according to the Office.
Deputies said they were sent near Griffin Road in Belton Monday afternoon for a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they said they found a man who'd been shot at least once. The man died from these injuries.
Senior Investigator-Deputy Coroner Don McCown identified the man as 31-year-old Jacob Briar Black. Black was pronounced dead at the scene, according to McCown. His death was ruled a homicide, and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, according to McCown.
