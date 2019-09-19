WHITMIRE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Newberry County deputies say two men are in jail after shooting into a home on Duckett Avenue earlier in the week.
NCSO says the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Deputies say four people were home at the time, including two children. The victims told them some residents were inside when it happened, but others were outside. They told NCSO a car drove by and fired up to 7 shots at the house, striking the home. Fortunately, none of the residents were reportedly injured.
Even though the vehicle used fled the area, deputies say the victims were able to identify it and inform them as to what it looked like. They didn't have to wait long to find the suspects either; NCSO says they got another call for shots fired on Sinclair Avenue. Deputies and an officer with Whitmire PD responded and found the suspect vehicle, which they say was involved in both incidents.
NCSO says 22-year-old Trevarious Tyquan Elliot and 19-year-old Danny Isaiah Gray, both of Whitmire, were identified as the suspects, and that deputies found two .22 caliber weapons and ammunition they believed was used in the shooting on Sinclair Avenue. Both now face the following charges:
- Attempted murder
- Breach of peace
- Conspiracy
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
Elliot also was charged with simple possession of marijuana.
Deputies stress the investigation is still underway and that additional arrests could happen.
