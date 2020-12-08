SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are reporting robberies at two separate Lil Cricket convenience stores.
Spartanburg deputies are saying that a Lil Cricket store on Fairforest Rd. was robbed after a a call was dispatched regarding the incident at around 8:00 Tuesday evening.
In addition to this, a second Lil Cricket was robbed along Old Spartanburg Highway in the Wellford area, according to deputies.
We are still waiting for further details on both incidents, stay tuned for updates.
