GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says that two people are dead following a chase with law enforcement that began in North Carolina and ended in a collision along Gaffney's W. Buford St.
The sheriff's office says that the chase began with officers chasing one of the deceased victims, a man, who had four outstanding warrants.
Deputies say the chase began in Cleveland County, North Carolina with North Carolina Highway Patrol chasing the vehicle along Highway 18. CCSO says that they were notified by NCHP of the chase and a deputy with Cherokee County wrecked during the pursuit.
According to deputies, the chase continued through Cherokee County until deputies lost the driver along Pleasant School Rd. due to high speeds until minutes later, the vehicle was spotted on Highway 50 and the chase continued into downtown Gaffney before finally ending on Buford St. where the suspect vehicle wrecked.
The sheriff's office says that no civilians were involved in the incident.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol's MAIT team was requested to investigate the incident, according to deputies.
According to the sheriff's office, the second victim was a woman who was in the car with a man.
As of this writing, neither victim has been identified.
We will update this story as more information comes in.
MORE NEWS: $1,400 stimulus payments will start going out this weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.