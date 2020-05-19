HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Two individuals have been arrested in Henderson County for drug trafficking charges, deputies say.
Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested Thomas Penn and Kristen Jacoby after the search of their vehicle turned up narcotics.
Officers knew that Penn had previous warrants, and initiated a traffic stop along Willow Road and Courtwood Lane.
Penn was charged with the following:
- Trafficking in methamphetamine x 2
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jacoby was charged with the following:
- Felony possession of cocaine
Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin urges anyone with information regarding suspected drug activity to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-694-2954 or submit an anonymous tip via the Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
