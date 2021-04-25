GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office say that they responded to a shooting with multiple victims on Sunday night.
The shooting occurred near 1121 Cedar Lane Road according to deputies.
Deputies say that they arrived on the scene at 8:12 and located two male victims with at least one gunshot wound. They add that both victims were transported to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.
According to deputies, the suspect fled on foot and got into a vehicle. They say that deputies have a possible suspect in custody.
This is all of the information available at this time. We will update this story as more details become available.
