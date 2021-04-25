GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office say that they responded to a shooting with multiple victims on Sunday night.
The shooting occurred on Cedar Lane Road near Worth St. according to deputies.
Deputies say that they arrived on the scene at 8:12 p.m. and located two male victims with at least one gunshot wound each.
On Monday, the sheriff's office says that deputies have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting. The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Dustin Lee Bolin and 53-year-old Stephanie Wheeler, according to the sheriff's office.
GCSO says that Dustin Lee Bolin and his girlfriend were at a convenience store when his girlfriend claimed that both victims made passes at her which caused Bolin to exit the car and shoot at the victims while they were in their vehicle.
Shortly after, the sheriff's office says that deputies located the suspects and initiated a traffic stop that led to the arrest of both suspects as well as the seizure of a gun.
Dustin Bolin is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime while Stephanie Wheeler is charged with accessory after the fact and unlawful neglect of a child as deputies say that Bolin's girlfriend is Wheeler's daughter who was put at unnecessary risk due to Wheeler picking up the suspect right after the incident.
Deputies say that both victims in the incident are expected to recover. Both suspects are being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.
