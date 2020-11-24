GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville deputies say that a plane crashed near the Donaldson Center in Greenville off of Augusta Road.
A small engine plane occupied by two people collided with a smoke tower and came to rest behind a building, according to deputies.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that the two occupants of the plane have been taken to the hospital, but their status is currently unknown.
Deputies say that Emergency Medical Services and fire units are responding.
The incident occurred at around 3:20 Tuesday afternoon, according to deputies.
Deputies say that the incident is under investigation from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
We will update this story as more information comes in.
MORE NEWS: DHEC officials release latest COVID-19 update for South Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.