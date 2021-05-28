HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two men have been arrested following a drug and stolen property investigation in Henderson County, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say 30-year-old Andrew Clay Henderson and 47-year-old Michael Anthony Waycaster have been arrested after an investigation following complaints received by the community of suspected drug activity.
Deputies mention detectives executed a search warrant at 152 Walnut Heights Lane where a stolen vehicle was recovered along with 2.5 pounds of marijuana and numerous items of stolen property from Henderson County and surrounding jurisdictions.
Deputies go on to say that Henderson was charged with one count each of driving while license revoked, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of stolen motor vehicle.
Deputies also mention Henderson's bond is set at $20,300 and Waycaster's is set at $3,000.
This is anon-going investigation and additional charges are expected says deputies.
