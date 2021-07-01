RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested two men on multiple breaking and entering and larceny charges.
According to the sheriff's office, 26-year-old Tyler Lee Weeks of Windy Hill Drive and 40-year-old Eddie Franklin Padgett Jr. of Laser Drive in Bostic have been arrested.
They say the incident happened at Coopertown Road in Mooresboro. They say they received information later that day that the two motorcycles that were reported stolen were possibly at 148 Windy Hill Drive in Forest City.
They go on to say detectives were able to obtain and execute a search warrant at the address. They say with the assistance of Road Patrol Division they located the two stolen motorcycles from Coopertown Road. Also during the search, they located items that were reported stolen from a breaking and entering and larceny from a vehicle on Emory, Avenue, Forest City that happened on June 4.
According to deputies, they were contacted by a Forest City resident who said the ATV they bought on June 18 was stolen, during the process of conducting a search warrant. Deputies say they learned that it was an ATV reported stolen on June 20 from a home on Bostic Sunshine Highway.
The sheriff's office says detectives searched a home at 449 Laser Drive in Bostic, and located a Stihl Weed Eater and Stihl Leaf Blower that had been reported stolen from a vehicle on June 19 on Kelly Road in Forest City.
They also located tools that were reported stolen on May 12 from T&M Auto Sales on Harris Henrietta Road.
According to deputies, on June 24 detectives executed another search warrant at 148 Windy Hill Drive in Forest City. They say more stolen tools from T&M Auto Sales were recovered along with a large anvil that been reported stolen from a home on Old Henrietta Road, Forest City on May 24.
They also recovered motor vehicle registration plates from Southside Motor Company, located on South Broadway Street. They say the company had reported the breaking and entering and larceny to Forest City Police on June 10.
Deputies say Weeks is in the Rutherford County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond. He was out on bond for multiple breaking and entering and larceny related offenses at the time the crimes listed above were committed, says deputies.
Deputies say Padgett is in the Ruther County Detention Center on an $80,000 bond for the charges. He has also been assigned a Probation and Parole Hold with no bond, as a violation of his post release conditions, says deputies. They say at the time of the crimes he was out on post release after being released from prison Dec. 2020.
Deputies say detectives are currently in the process of meeting with other identified victims of the additional stolen property that was located during the searches of Windy Hill and Laser Drive.
