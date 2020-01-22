ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Thanks to the community's help, Anderson County investigators say they've charged two men in connection to several vehicle break-ins that have occurred in the Belton area early this month.
Deputies say they responded to numerous reports of auto break-ins in the early morning hours of January 6. After speaking with complainants, it was determined a total of twenty vehicles had been broken into at the following locations:
- W. Union Drive
- Sherwood Drive
- Warrior Street
- Qualla Road
- Pine Top Drive
- Brentwood Drive
- Anderson Street
- Burr Drive
Deputies say that thanks to the help of the Belton community, along with physical evidence, they were able to identify two suspects. Throughout the investigation, they were able to sign at least twenty warrants for Damien Shaun Douglas Tiller and Brandon Cole Rosales.
Both men are facing twenty counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and one count of petit larceny. They're currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.
