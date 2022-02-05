GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating after two men were found dead earlier this afternoon.
Deputies said they responded to Stacy Drive at around 12:20 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two men dead inside the home.
Deputies are still at the scene investigating. We will update this story as we learn more.
