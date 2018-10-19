CLEVELAND CO., N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Cleveland County deputies announced Friday that they have concluded a two month investigation into the trafficking of illegal narcotics.
Deputies, along with investigators in the Narcotics Division and Community Interdiction Team, have been looking into the specific trafficking of methamphetamine and opioid prescription pills.
Deputies said their investigation concluded with the arrest of a previously convicted felon for illegal narcotics offenses.
Jermaine Valgaue Littlejohn was arrested during a traffic stop. An investigation found over 171 grams (more than six ounces) of Methamphetamine with a street value of $8,550; Opioid tablets with a street value of over $500, and two handguns, including one with an altered serial number.
"Jermaine Littlejohn is not some small-time drug dealer, just trying to get by. He is a seasoned drug dealer who had an established method of operation," said Sheriff Norman.
The 46-year-old Gaffney man was charged with the following offenses:
- Trafficking Methamphetamine – 10 Counts
- Possession of Firearm by Felon – 2 Counts
- Trafficking Opium or Heroin – 2 Counts
- Alter/Remove Gun Serial Number – 1 Count
- Possess Gun w/ Altered Serial number – 1 Count
Littlejohn is currently being held in the Cleveland County Detention Center on a $750,000 bond.
