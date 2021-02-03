WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office charged a man and woman with multiple charges following a pursuit on Tuesday.
According to deputies, investigators located two suspects wanted for charges out of Franklin County, Georgia in a car on Highway 11 in Oconee Co. and were led on a car chase and a foot chase that ended in Jackson County, North Carolina. The two suspects were taken into custody by Jackson Co. deputies.
The Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office said the Fugitive from Justice Warrants that they received say 30-year-old Artis O'Neal Wright was wanted on a armed robbery charge in Franklin Co. and 22-year-old Amy Denise Fleming was wanted on charges of possession of a knife or firearm in commission of a crime, criminal attempt, and party to a crime also in Franklin Co.
Oconee County deputies charged both Fleming and Wright with one count of failure to stop for a blue light, reckless driving, and possession of methamphetamine each. Wright was additionally charged with one count assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature for pursuit and driving under suspension.
More news: Woman killed, husband charged with murder following Union County shooting, deputies say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.