Deputies: Two shot on Griffin Road in Belton

BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that two individuals were shot earlier around 7:00 Monday evening.
Deputies say that the victims were shot while inside a vehicle. One was an adult male and the other an adult female.
The male victim was shot in the neck while the female victim was shot in the leg before both were transported to the hospital for treatment, according to a release from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say that the condition of both victims is unknown at this time and that an investigation is ongoing.
