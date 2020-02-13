Deadly shooting on Byron Circle in Belton

BELTON, S. C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a person has died after a shooting Thursday evening, and deputies say another gunshot victim is in the hospital.

The office confirms the victim was found dead at a scene on Byron Circle. We got this confirmation just before 9:40 p.m.

Anderson County dispatch initially confirmed the reported shooting to FOX Carolina.

We later got more details from Anderson County Sheriff's Office. We've learned the victim who died was a man, and that a woman who was also show has been taken to a local hospital. Her condition is not known as of writing.

Stay tuned for updates as we get them.

