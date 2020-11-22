RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are seeking the public's assistance locating a missing person and two wanted suspects involved.
Deputies said Daryl Jamichael Price has been missing from the Ellenboro area of Rutherford County since Friday Nov. 20.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies also need help locating Delarrio Goode and Lakelia Ann Dickey. Both Goode and Dickey are suspects in the disappearance of Price and currently have warrants for their arrest issued on other matters.
If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of Price, Goode or Dickey are urged to to call Rutherford County 911 Communications 828-286-2911, CRIMESTOPPERS 828-286-8477
Deputies also urged the public to not to approach Goode or Dickey as they are considered armed and dangerous.
