SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies with Spartanburg County charged a suspect after a pursuit along I-26 on Friday, according to a report.
Deputies say that Corey Mills was taken into custody after failing to stop for a traffic stop over a suspended tag, officers also found two juvenile children who were not properly restrained in the vehicle.
Deputies say that while they were pursuing the vehicle, it reached a top speed of 120 mph along Interstate 26.
Upon contact with the driver and passenger, it was found that Alexis Meadows, who was initially believed to be driving, had a previous warrant for her arrest for obtaining property under false token.
Further investigation showed that the male passenger, Corey Mills was operating the vehicle and made Meadows switch seats at the vehicle slowed down along Stonewood Crossing.
Mills was issued the following:
- DUS - 2nd offense
- Suspended tag
- Child restraint
- Child restraint
- Failure to stop for blue lights
