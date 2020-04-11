ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says multiple charges are pending for two teens who reportedly stole a vehicle and went on a 'reckless driving spree.'
According to deputies, they were dispatched to a gas station off I-85 Exit 4 around 1 p.m. Saturday in reference to a stolen car. Deputies learned that two teens had reportedly taken the vehicle.
Later on, deputies say they spotted the car and attempted to conduct a traffic stop - though the suspects failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
The suspect were eventually taken into custody along I-85. Deputies say several charges are pending.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.
