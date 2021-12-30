PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding two people who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.
The armed robbery happened at the Spinx at 4283 Calhoun Memorial Hwy. in Easley, according to the Office.
A cashier told deputies two people came into the store with a gun and took cash form the registers before running away.
The suspects are believed to have gotten into a light-colored Cadillac sedan and left toward Greenville.
Deputies are also working with the Greenville Police Department because of a similar robbery that happened in their jurisdiction just after the armed robbery in Easley.
If you know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
