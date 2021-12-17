OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding out who tried to break into an ATM in Oconee County, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened at the Wells Fargo near Keowee Key and the Salem area early Thursday morning, according to the Office.
A deputy was sent to the bank around 4:44 a.m. because of reports of two people trying to break into the ATM.
The deputy saw damage to the ATM when he got there and began to look for the two people, but they had left the area.
If you know anything about the attempted break-in, you’re asked to call the Office at 864-638-4111 or you can leave a tip here.
