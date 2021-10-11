ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help identifying suspects wanted for several commercial burglaries, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Above is a surveillance image of two suspects that went inside the businesses and stole several items, according to the Office.
The suspects cut holes in the metal buildings to get inside.
One of the suspects has distinctive tattoos on their inner right and inner left forearm.
If you recognize the suspects or know anything about the incidents, you’re asked to call Det. Smith at 864-222-3957.
