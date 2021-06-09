GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two women have been charged in connection to a missing person case, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Greenville deputies say the granddaughters of the missing person named Rena Hefner Beamer 28-year-old Tabitha Edith Shook and 23-year-old Madilyn Janet Ballard were both charged with obstruction of investigation. They say Shook also faced an additional charge of unauthorized removal of a dead body.
Shook was arrested last Saturday in North Carolina by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and is currently awaiting extradition, says the Greenville deputies. Deputies also say Ballard was taken into custody at the LEC after turning herself in on June 8 and was given a $50,000 bond.
The Greenville Sheriff's Office mentions that during the course of this investigation their investigators worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Social Security Administration's Office of the Inspector General on this case.
They go on to say investigators gathered the evidence through various means of investigation to substantiate probable cause for the above warrants, but at the time of this release the victim's body has yet to be located.
If anyone has information regarding the disappearance of Rena Beamer call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23- CRIME.
MORE ON THIS STORY: Sheriff: Deputy fired, caregiver arrested after missing elderly woman's death
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.