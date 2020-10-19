ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe Co. Sheriff's Office said three people were arrested on weapons and drug charges after Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force (BCAT) agents were contacted by Sheriff’s Community Enforcement Team (SCET) members in reference to a U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force operation.
According to the BCSO, U.S. Marshal’s located a wanted fugitive identified as Judy Sherlin and during the arrest had observed numerous items of drug paraphernalia inside the residence. After applying and obtaining a search warrant, BCAT agents recovered a stolen motor vehicle, one stolen Springfield Armory XDS 9mm pistol, one Walther P22 pistol, 4.1 grams of suspected fentanyl, 1.1 grams of suspected meth, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff’s Office Deputies said the following individuals were arrested:
Michael Dylan Jenkins, 28, is being held on a $25,000 bond and is charged with the following:
- Possession of firearm by felon
- Maintain a dwelling for the purpose of controlled substances
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Jermaine Alexis Brehon, 34, is being held on a $120,000 bond and is charged with the following:
- Possession of firearm by felon
- Trafficking in fentanyl by possession
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver fentanyl
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine
- Possession of fentanyl within 1000 feet of a preschool
- Possession of stolen firearm
Betsy Michelle Robertson, 33, is being held on a $132,500 bond and is charged with the following:
- Possession of stolen motor vehicle
- Trafficking in fentanyl by possession
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver fentanyl
- Possession of fentanyl within 1000 feet of a preschool
- Possession of stolen firearm
- Probation violations
“Thank you to the U.S. Marshal’s for their coordination and cooperation as we work to take firearms out of the hands of convicted felons in Buncombe County,” said Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller in a news release.
