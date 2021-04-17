HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said a man has been charged for sexual assault crimes with three minors.
According to the sheriff's office, the investigations into the sexual assault incidents with three minors began in February and grand jury indictments were handed down on 35-year-old Dana Paul Rogers Jr. in March.
Deputies said Rogers left Henderson County and was recently located in West Virginia with the help of U.S. Marshalls services. Rogers was taken back to Henderson Co. the week of April 11 where he was served charges.
The sheriff's office said Rogers received the following nine charges:
- (3) Second-degree forcible sex offense
- (3) Statutory sex offense of a child 15 years of age or younger
- (3) Indecent liberties with a child
Deputies said a a bond for Rogers has been set at $750,000 secured.
