Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office say they have taken three registered sex offenders into custody with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.
All three offenders were wanted on outstanding warrants the sheriff's office says.
Deputies say all three were taken into custody early in the morning on September 30.
- Terry Lee Branks, 40, was wanted for felony failure to report a new address – sex offender. Branks was taken into custody and is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond on the current violation, He is also charged with a probation violation and is being held under no bond.
- Jason Lydell Davis, 40, was wanted for failure to appear on two sex offender violations for felony failure to report a new address – sex offender and failure to return a verification notice. Davis was taken into custody and is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on a $20,000 secured bond.
- Brittani Ann Paris, 31, was wanted for felony failure to report a new address – sex offender. Paris was taken into custody and has since been released after posting a $25,000 secured bond.
The Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force is comprised of state and local law enforcement officers from South Carolina and North Carolina, who work with Deputy U.S. Marshals in order to apprehend state and local violent offenders and sexual predators.
