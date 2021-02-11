Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office and agents with the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force have taken a wanted sex offender into custody.
Deputies say 57-year-old, Mark Anthony Honeycutt, was wanted for felony failure to report a new address. Information to the possible location of Honeycutt was developed by investigators and he was taken into custody without incident Thursday morning.
Honeycutt is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on a $20,000 secured bond. He's also charged with a probation violation for which there is no bond.
The CRFTF is comprised of state and local law enforcement officers from South Carolina and North Carolina, who work directly in conjunction with Deputy U.S. Marshals in order to apprehend state and local violent offenders and sexual predators.
