Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Union County have arrested a man after they say he shot and killed a dog using a bow.
According to the sheriff's office, 49-year-old Billy Ray Watson, shot the dog in the face because he was,"tired of it coming in his yard". Deputies say at no time did Watson feel threatened by the dog.
Watson told deputies the dog had been coming onto his property on Suber Lane for several days. According to the sheriff's office, Watson asked his neighbor to keep his dog in his own yard.
On Sunday, while the dog was on the back corner of his property, Watson retrieved a bow, loaded an arrow and shot the dog in the face from approximately a foot and a half to two feet away, deputies said.
When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered the dog laying on its side suffering from extensive blood loss. Deputies say they dog was initially still alive when they arrived, but died from his injuries shortly after.
Deputies arrested Watson and charged him with ill treatment of animals (torture). Watson has since bonded out of jail on a $5,000 bond.
